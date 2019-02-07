UPDATE 2-"Oh, check mate!" - Romanian c.bank governor laments new bank tax

(Adds governor comment, details)

BUCHAREST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday as consumer price inflation slows, but governor Mugur Isarescu said uncertainty had grown, largely due to a raft of new taxes introduced by the government.

Inflation stood at 3.3 percent in December, within the central bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target range, after touching multi-year highs throughout last year.

Isarescu said inflation looked set to stay within the bank’s range but uncertainty over the domestic economy had grown, mainly due to a government decree introducing a slew of new taxes including one on banks’ financial assets. He also cited the lack of a parliament-approved 2019 budget plan.

The central bank voted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent.

Isarescu was critical of the new bank tax, which is tied to money market rates and caused steep falls in asset prices last month. The tax also amplified the leu’s fall to record lows on the back of rising budget and current account deficits.

“Whoever had the idea of tying this bank tax to money market rates... Oh, check mate,” he said. He added that no-one questioned the government’s right to enforce new taxes, but the asset tax could hurt even the government.

The central bank and the finance ministry agreed earlier this month to analyse the impact of the new tax and consider ways to make it less burdensome. Their next meeting is set for Feb. 18.

Isarescu shot down suggestions that ROBOR rates, which have been climbing, could be recalculated or scrapped. ROBOR rates for three and six months are used as a reference point for private loans.

“It is a market index indispensable for the money market,” Isarescu said. “We are willing to find a solution. But mathematically... one way to recalculate it would be to take into account shorter maturities.”

He added: “ROBOR has become a sort of terrorist - running around in society and nobody can catch it.”

In January, he said the tax would make monetary policy less flexible.

All analysts polled by Reuters now expect policymakers to leave the benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.50 percent all year.

The central bank’s main task is to keep inflation down while preserving financial stability. But any potential rate hikes to rein in inflation or stem capital outflows to prevent a weakening of the leu would lead to a rise in market rates and consequently tax levels, which could affect banks and financial stability.

The bank will release a new inflation forecast on Monday. It currently expects inflation to end the year at 2.9 percent.

The Romanian leu was flat against the euro at 4.7425 at 1550 GMT.

The bank tax and contradictory signals from the government “have increased the complexity of the monetary policy framework,” Romania’s BCR bank said in a research note.

“In the future, the NBR might find itself in a position to accommodate opposing goals, namely fighting potential inflation pressures through higher interest rates and preserving the stability of the banking sector, which might be incompatible with rising rates due to a heavy taxation burden.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)