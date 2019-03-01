S&P accepts Romania's request to appeal rating outlook, affirms ratings

March 1 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it had accepted Romania’s request to appeal S&P’s rating outlook decision and that the country’s widening deficits constrained its ratings.

“While Romania continues to benefit from solid fiscal and external stock positions, we think that notably widening fiscal and external deficits could over time eat into these buffers and make the Romanian economy increasingly vulnerable to slowing growth momentum,” S&P said in a statement on Friday.

Romanian government officials introduced a raft of new taxes via an emergency decree in December, without impact assessment or public debate.

The tax decree caused asset prices to fall to multi-year lows and hurt investment plans and monetary policy.

Romania’s ‘BBB-/A-3’ ratings are supported by its “moderate” external private and public debt levels, and sound growth prospects, S&P said in affirming its ratings.

The ratings agency said it will deviate from its calendar of 2019 EMEA sovereign, regional, and local government rating publication dates to resolve the appeal, which it plans to wrap up in two weeks. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)