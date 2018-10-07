Romanian vote to ban same sex marriage fails to meet legal turnout - party estimate

BUCHAREST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A two-day referendum to change Romania’s constitution so same sex couples cannot secure the right to marry failed to meet the required 30 percent voter turnout to be validated, a preliminary estimate from an opposition party showed on Sunday.

Opposition Save Romania Union (USR) said they estimated voter turnout stood at 19.5 percent when polls closed at 1800 GMT. Data from the national election bureau has showed just under 19 percent of Romanians had voted by 1600 GMT.

The bureau will release final turnout data at 1930 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Edmund Blair)