Romania cenbank's FX reserves edge down in September

BUCHAREST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 196 million euros to 35.42 billion euros ($38.61 billion) in September, the bank said on Tuesday.

Inflows were 1.01 billion euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into the finance ministry’s accounts.

Outflows totalled 1.21 billion euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said October payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 264 million euros. ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas)