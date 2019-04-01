Romania cenbank's FX reserves fall to 32.03 bln euros in March

BUCHAREST, April 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 461 million euros to 32.03 billion euros ($35.99 billion) in March, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 997 million euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into finance ministry’s accounts.

Outflows totalled roughly 1.46 billion euros and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said April payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)