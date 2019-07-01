Romania cenbank's FX reserves fall to 32.57 bln euros in June

BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 265 million euros to 32.57 billion euros ($36.89 billion) in June, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 1.03 billion euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into finance ministry’s accounts.

Outflows totalled roughly 1.29 billion euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said July payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 87 million euros. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)