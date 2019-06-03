Romania cenbank's FX reserves fall to 32.8 bln euros in May

BUCHAREST, June 3 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 856 million euros to 32.8 billion euros ($36.66 billion) in May, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 1.1 billion euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into finance ministry’s accounts.

Outflows totalled roughly 1.97 billion euros, of which 1.04 billion represent loan and interest rate payments to the European Commission.

The central bank said June payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 104 million euros. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)