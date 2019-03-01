Romania cenbank's FX reserves rise to 32.5 bln euros

BUCHAREST, March 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 569 million euros to 32.49 billion euros ($36.96 billion) in February, the bank said on Friday.

Inflows were roughly 1.2 billion euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into finance ministry’s accounts.

Outflows totalled 626 million euros and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said March payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 113 million euros. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)