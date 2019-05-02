Romania cenbank's FX reserves rise to 33.7 bln euros in April

BUCHAREST, May 2 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 1.66 billion euros to 33.7 billion euros ($37.73 billion) in April, the bank said on Thursday.

Inflows were 3.52 billion euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into finance ministry’s accounts.

Outflows totalled roughly 1.86 billion euros and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said May payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 1.19 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)