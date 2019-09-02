Romania cenbank's FX reserves rise to 35.6 bln euros in August

BUCHAREST, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, inched up 146 million euros to 35.6 billion euros ($39.67 billion) in August, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 615 million euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the finance ministry’s accounts, inflows into the European Commission’s account.

Outflows were 469 million euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said September payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 176 million euros.