Romanian central bank's April FX reserves edge down

BUCHAREST, May 4 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 967 million euros to 33.2 billion euros ($36.30 billion) in April, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 4.08 billion euros, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into finance ministry and European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows were 5.04 billion euros, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 147 million euros in May. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)