Romanian central bank's FX reserves down in March

BUCHAREST, April 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 1.7 billion euros to 34.1 billion euros ($37.30 billion) in March, the bank said on Wednesday.

Inflows were 3.25 billion euros, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into finance ministry and European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows were 4.96 billion euros, representing the reduction in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.

On March 19, some dealers told Reuters the bank stepped into the foreign exchange market, seeking to rein in the falls in the leu due to coronavirus worries. The bank did not comment.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 250 million euros in April. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)