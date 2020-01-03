Romanian central bank's FX reserves fall in December

BUCHAREST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 891 million euros ($991.50 million) to 32.9 billion euros in December, the bank said on Friday.

Inflows were about 2.2 billion euros, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into the ministry and the European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows totalled 3.1 billion euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 67 million euros in January 2020. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)