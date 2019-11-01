Romanian central bank's FX reserves fall in October

BUCHAREST, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 515 million euros to 34.9 billion euros ($38.93 billion) in October, the bank said on Friday.

Inflows were 559 million euros, mainly representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into the finance ministry and the European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows totalled 1.074 billion euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said November payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 1.648 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8965 euros)