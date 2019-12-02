Romanian central bank's FX reserves fell in November

BUCHAREST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 1.09 billion euros ($1.20 billion) to 33.8 billion euros in November, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 1.89 billion euros, representing domestic euro-denominated debt issued by the finance ministry, changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into the ministry and the European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows totalled 2.98 billion euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, including a 1.57 billion euros bond redemption.

The central bank said December payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 151 million euros. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)