Romanian central bank's FX reserves jump in January

BUCHAREST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, jumped by 2.6 billion euros to 35.5 billion euros ($39.27 billion) in January, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 4.59 billion euros, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into finance ministry’s accounts from an Eurobond issue with a nominal value of 3 billion euros.

Outflows totalled about 2.0 billion euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 216 million euros in February. ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)