Romanian central bank's June FX down to 35.0 bln euros

BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 644 million euros ($721.67 million) in June to 35.0 billion euros ($39.22 billion), the bank said on Wednesday.

Inflows were 3.6 billion euros, including changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the ministry and European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows were 4.24 billion euros, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 117 million euros in July. ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas)