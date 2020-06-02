Romanian central bank's May FX reserves rise

BUCHAREST, June 2 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, rose by 2.49 billion euros ($2.78 billion) in May to 35.65 billion euros ($39.81 billion), the bank said on Tuesday.

Inflows were 8.0 billion euros, including 3.3 billion euros worth of 2026 and 2030 Eurobonds sold by the finance ministry in May, as well as changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the ministry and European Commission’s accounts.

Outflows were 5.51 billion euros, representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 98 million euros in June. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)