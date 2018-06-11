Romania reports African swine fever in backyard pigs

BUCHAREST/PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Romania has reported an outbreak of African swine fever among backyard pigs in the southern county of Tulcea, close to the border with Ukraine, the national food safety authority ANSVSA said on Monday.

The infected animals were found in four households in the villages of Salceni and Ceatalchioi and were culled, ANSVSA said.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and wild boar and has been spreading in Eastern Europe in recent years. It does not affect humans.

Hungary, Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Romania are among the countries affected by the fever, alarming governments and pig farmers due the pace at which it has spread.

Earlier this year, Romania reported two outbreaks in the north of the country, close to the borders with Hungary and Ukraine. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)