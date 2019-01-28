Romanian govt criticises central bank for currency weakness after surprise tax

BUCHAREST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling Social Democrats criticised the central bank on Monday for failing to prevent the weakening of the leu currency, which has hit successive record lows this month after the government introduced a surprise tax on banks’ assets.

The tax, part of a series of new levies introduced via emergency decree in December by the Social Democrats without an impact assessment or public debate, is tied to money market interest rates and complicates monetary policy decisions.

The fiscal uncertainty, coupled with a widening external shortfall, has hit Romanian asset prices. The leu hit a record low of 4.7808 against the euro last week while Romania’s 10-year bond yield hovered near its highest levels since July.

“What is the central bank, whose obligation is to supervise the banking system and exchange rate stability, doing?” the Social Democrats said on the party’s official Facebook page, adding the depreciation was artificial.

The new tax means banks will pay a progressive tax of 0.1-0.5 percent of financial assets if money market rates exceed 2 percent. It was still unclear how the tax would be enforced.

The central bank’s main task is to keep inflation down while preserving financial stability.

But any potential interest rate increases to tame inflation or stem capital outflows to prevent a weakening of the leu would lead to a rise in market rates and consequently tax levels, which would damage banks and impact stability.

The prime minister’s economic adviser Darius Valcov told private television station Antena3 on Sunday the emergency decree introducing the new taxes would not be withdrawn.

“The central bank is responsible for leu fluctuations and it is its duty,” said Valcov. “The central bank is not patriotic enough. That’s what we demand of it.”

Valcov, a former finance minister who authored many of the Social Democrats’ populist measures, was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2018 for influence peddling and money laundering. The verdict is not final pending his appeal.

Speaking to Antena3, he also suggested central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu, who has described the tax as “reckless”, should not seek a new term when his mandate expires this year.

“I thing everyone should think at what needs to be done, at their career, sometimes it is best to let others have a go at their seat. It is my personal opinion,” Valcov said.

The Social Democrat cabinet has yet to present a budget plan for 2019. It has a track record of introducing surprise measures that send asset prices reeling.

The central bank has denied the government’s accusations, saying they represented a lack of accountability for the measures. It has repeatedly said the currency’s weakness stems from a “deficit of credibility.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)