Romania finmin says eyes solution on bank tax to dispel fears

BUCHAREST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Romania’s finance minister hopes to soon find a solution on a new banking tax to dispel fears, and unveil a set of investment-friendly measures next month, Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday.

The government introduced a tax on banks’ financial assets, tied to money market rates, which the central bank said interferes with monetary policy, along other taxes via an emergency decree in December despite criticism and falling asset prices.

Teodorovici told reporters the new measures could include fiscal amnesty, ways for banks to finance the private sector, a “radical” reduction of deadlines for receiving permits and approvals.