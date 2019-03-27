Romanian govt softens bank tax, keeps energy prices capped-draft decree

BUCHAREST, March 27 (Reuters) - Romania’s government will lower a widely criticised tax on banks’ financial assets and untie it from money market rates three months after it approved it, but will keep most energy sector measures, a draft emergency decree showed.

The decree, published by the finance ministry late on Tuesday, said the government will postpone enforcing a requirement for mandatory private pension funds to significantly raise their share capital until May 31.

It will continue to enforce a 2 percent tax on turnover for energy firms except state-owned thermal and coal-fired power plants, as well as keep electricity and gas prices for households and some industrial consumers capped until Feb. 2022.

The government aims to approve the emergency decree on Thursday. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)