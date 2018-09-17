FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 17, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Romanian govt to approve sovereign wealth fund framework via decree-FinMin

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Romania’s government will set up the legal framework for a sovereign wealth fund, a key policy goal of the ruling Social Democrats through an emergency decree after a constitutional court ruling, the finance minister said on Monday.

Parliament, where the Social Democrats and their junior coalition partner ALDE hold a majority, approved the $2.3 billion fund in June saying it would stimulate growth and provide financing for new roads and hospitals.

The fund is designed to hold a mix of cash and equity in some of Romania’s most profitable state companies, but the Constitutional Court said government and not lawmakers could legally reorganise state-owned companies.

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Monday the government aims to set up the fund before year-end. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.