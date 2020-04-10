Romania government halts cereal, bakery exports to non-EU states

BUCHAREST, April 10 (Reuters) - Romania’s government issued its 8th military decree on Thursday, effective as of April 10:

* Says bans cereal and other food exports to non-European Union destinations during state of emergency in Romania, until mid-May.

* Says bans export of: wheat and meslin, barley, oat, maize rice, wheat flour, soybean, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, cotton oil, safflower oil, bakery, pastry and biscuits, soybean meal, beet sugar, cane sugar.

* Says export procedures of the agricultural food products subject of this decree - which are already in progress on April 10 - are suspended during state of emergency.

* Says intra-EU acquisitions can only be done if a member state proves that the purchased products will be used internally or for EU consumption, and will not be re-exported.