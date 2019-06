June 25 (Reuters) - Romanian energy regulator ANRE

* Says gas tariffs for household consumers will fall by 5% percent on average from July.

* Says tariffs will fall for more than 3 million household consumers on the regulated market with an annual consumption of less than 280 MWh.

* Earlier this year, the government capped gas prices for producers at 68 lei ($16.44) per megawatthour until Feb. 2022 for households. ($1 = 4.1373 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)