Romanian household gas tariffs to rise 5.8 pct from August

July 19 (Reuters) - Romanian energy regulator ANRE

* Says gas tariffs for household consumers will rise by 5.8 percent on average from August.

* Says the hike comes at the request of gas providers who have had to pay deregulated prices to producers since Romania fully liberalised its gas market in April 2017.

* Earlier, the finance ministry put up for debate a draft bill that lowers and caps domestic gas sale prices at 55 lei per megawatt hour until June 2021, from a current average sale price of 77.7 lei ($19.46).

* Shares in state-owned gas producer Romgaz and oil and gas group OMV Petrom, owned by Austria’s OMV, fell 4.1 and 3.3 percent, respectively, driven by the draft bill. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas)