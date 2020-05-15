Romania's Romgaz net profit up 5.5% y/y in Q1

BUCHAREST, May 15 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz

* Says recorded a net profit of 571.9 million lei ($127.80 million) in the first quarter, up 5.5% on the year.

* Says EBITDA was 802 million lei, down 10.3% on the year.

* Says its turnover fell 16.5% in the first quarter to 1.43 billion lei.

* Says consolidated gas sales fell 18.5% to 1.2 billion lei in the first quarter, as it delivered less gas at lower prices because of a warm winter.

* Says it produced 1,362 million m3 natural gas in the first quarter, down 4.7% on the year.

* Says provided roughly 16 TWh worth of gas or 34.8% of domestic gas consumption in the first quarter.

* Says it produced and sold 240 GWh of electricity at its Iernut power station, up 54.2% on the year.

* Says investment totalled 164.3 million lei in the first quarter. Full 2020 investment plan stands at 1.14 billion lei.

($1 = 4.4750 lei)