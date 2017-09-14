FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Retailer Roots Corp files for IPO in Canada
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 9:57 PM / a month ago

REFILE-Retailer Roots Corp files for IPO in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add lead underwriters)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canadian lifestyle retailer Roots Corp said on Wednesday it filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

The company, known for its casual wear and leather goods, is controlled by New York-based private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners LP.

Roots’ proposed listing follows luxury jacket maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s IPO in March. Shares of the company are up nearly 27 percent since its debut.

TD Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) and BMO Capital Markets are serving as lead underwriters.

CIBC World Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp and National Bank Financial are serving as underwriters for the Toronto-based Roots Corp, which has 116 retail stores in Canada and an online business that ships products to 54 countries. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.