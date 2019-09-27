Ametek to buy Roper Tech's unit for $925 mln

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ametek Inc said on Friday it would buy Roper Technologies Inc’s unit, Gatan Inc, for $925 million in cash, months after Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc scrapped its plan to buy the business due to regulatory challenges.

Thermo Fisher’s $925 million deal to buy Gatan had attracted the scrutiny of Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which had launched an in-depth inquiry into whether the deal could affect competition in January.