UK competition watchdog puts Thermo Fisher-Roper deal under the microscope

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s $925 million acquisition of Roper Technologies Inc’s unit Gatan raised concerns that prices of specialist microscopes could go up and quality could decline.

U.S.-based Thermo Fisher - the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments - said in June it would buy Gatan, a Pleasanton, California-based maker of instrumentation and software used to enhance the performance of electron microscopes. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

