Ropes & Gray picks up Chicago partner from Weil in latest restructuring hire

Boston-based Ropes & Gray has added another restructuring partner to its 75-lawyer Chicago office, tapping Weil, Gotshal & Manges’ Ryan Preston Dahl.

Dahl was a partner at Weil for about three years, joining after more than a decade at Kirkland & Ellis, including four years as a partner. At Ropes & Gray, “Ryan will be taking a leadership role as we continue to expand our presence in this key practice area,” managing partner David Djaha said in a Friday announcement.

