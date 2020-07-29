Ropes & Gray launches new strategic consulting venture, tapping senior Pfizer lawyer

Boston-based Ropes & Gray on Wednesday became the latest Big Law firm to beef up its consulting offerings, announcing a combined data analytics, behavioral science and strategic advisory group to assist clients with issues “at the intersection of business and the law.”

The firm is touting the venture as the first of its kind for the legal industry, citing its combined data, behavioral, consulting, and legal focus. It said the group, dubbed the R&G Insights Lab, offers a “one-stop-shop” for services ranging from corporate and investment strategy to organizational design, compliance, ethics, risk management and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

