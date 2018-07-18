FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 7:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Rusagro reports African swine fever at sow farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said on Wednesday that an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) had been detected at one of its six sow farms in the Belgorod region of western Russia.

* All the animals located at this sow farm will be put down within a short period of time and the site will be cleaned, Rusagro said, adding that the sow farms are used for young pigs production, not for commercial pigs

* The company’s other sites, including commercial farms, continue to function normally but with heightened security, it said

* Rusagro considers the possible losses to production and sales to be negligible, it said in a statement

* ASF virus is not dangerous to humans (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)

