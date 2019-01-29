Rosneft asks for improved bids in tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft has asked participants to confirm or to improve current bids in a tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend crude oil from Russian ports in April-September 2019, according to tender documents published on Rosneft’s website.

The second round of the tender closes on Jan. 31 at 1500 Moscow time (1200 GMT).

Rosneft offered buyers 2.52 million tonnes - 10.68 million tonnes of Urals crude oil to be loaded from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk, unchanged from the volumes it offered buyers for loading in October 2018 - March 2019.

Rosneft also offered buyers 0.48 million tonnes - 1.35 million tonnes of CPC Blend in March-September 2019, unchanged from the previous tender offer, the document showed.

The final results of the tender will be announced on Feb. 11 not later than 1900 Moscow time (1700 GMT).

France’s Total, Trafigura and China’s CEFC were the winners of the previous semiannual tender for Urals and CPC Blend. Total won the right to load volumes exported from Baltic ports, while Trafigura and CEFC won Urals loading from Novorossiisk. Trafigura also won the right to lift CPC Blend. (Reporting by Olga Yagova, Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by David Evans)