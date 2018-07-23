FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 7:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft CEO says 2018 dividends seen higher than in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Germany plans)

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft, expects dividends in 2018 to be higher than in the previous year, he said in an interview aired on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

Rosneft’s board in April recommended a full-year 2017 dividend of 10.48 roubles per share, or 50 percent of its annual income.

Sechin said Rosneft was also considering opening its own network of petrol stations in Germany.

Rosneft supplies Germany with fuel via petrol stations operated by its partners BP and Total, he said.

“But it’s entirely possible we’ll also develop our own network,” Sechin said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Louise Heavens and Dale Hudson)

