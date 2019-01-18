UPDATE 1-Fire at Rosneft's Angarsk oil refinery put out

(Updates to say fire is put out)

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rosneft’s Angarsk oil refinery said on Friday afternoon that a fire that broke out at the refinery earlier in the day had been put out.

A spokesman for the refinery, which is situated near Lake Baikal in southern Siberia, did not provide further details.

Sources had told Reuters earlier on Friday that the fire had broken out at a primary oil processing unit that produces light oil products. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)