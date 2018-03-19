FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Rosneft says Q4 net profit doubles to 100 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russian energy company Rosneft on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 100 billion roubles ($1.74 billion), nearly double its year-earlier result and in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

It said its liquid hydrocarbon production reached 56.51 million tonnes, raising its full-year output by 7.3 percent to 225.5 million tonnes, or 4.53 million barrels per day.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 393 billion roubles on revenue of 1.7 trillion roubles.

$1 = 57.5700 roubles Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely

