May 4, 2018 / 5:07 PM / in 2 hours

Russia's Rosneft says China still a key market after end of CEFC deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft said on Friday it continued to consider China a key market, after a group of investors said it was ending an agreement to sell a stake in the Russian firm to China’s CEFC.

Mining firm Glencore, a member of the investor group, also said earlier on Friday that a consortium that had held a stake in Rosneft was being dissolved. The Russian firm said it supported the decision to move to direct shareholdings.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
