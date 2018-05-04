Russia's Rosneft says China still a key market after end of CEFC deal

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft said on Friday it continued to consider China a key market, after a group of investors said it was ending an agreement to sell a stake in the Russian firm to China’s CEFC.

Mining firm Glencore, a member of the investor group, also said earlier on Friday that a consortium that had held a stake in Rosneft was being dissolved. The Russian firm said it supported the decision to move to direct shareholdings.