ROSS Intelligence hopes for second act after blaming Thomson Reuters for forced shutdown

Legal research startup ROSS Intelligence on Friday announced it is shutting down operations, blaming what it called a “spurious” contract and copyright lawsuit by Thomson Reuters for its inability to secure continued investment.

Thomson Reuters sued ROSS in May in Delaware federal court, alleging that the startup ripped off data from the Westlaw legal research system in order to start its own competing legal research system. Thomson Reuters is the parent company of both Reuters and Westlaw.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3a3X2GA