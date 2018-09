LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Insurer Rothesay Life said on Thursday it had bought a 860 million pounds ($1.13 billion) portfolio of equity release loans from UK Asset Resolution.

The deal will see Rothesay take on around 6,200 mortgages from UKAR, Britain’s ‘bad bank’, set up after the financial crisis to house bad loans from several lenders including Bradford & Bingley. ($1 = 0.7625 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Lawrence White)