March 16 (Reuters) - Rothschild:

* Rothschild & Co Concordia, holding company of the Rothschild family concert and main shareholder of Rothschild & Co, announces its intention to increase its shareholding in Rothschild & Co, showing the Rothschild family’s trust in the fundamentals of the Rothschild & Co group.

* Rothschild & Co Concordia intends to purchase Rothschild & Co shares for a maximum amount of €45,000,000, on the market and off-market. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)