MOVES-Lazard hires Rothschild investment banker Lawrence -sources

July 12 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd has hired Rothschild & Co investment banking veteran Christopher Lawrence as deputy chairman of global financial advisory, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Lawrence, who will also be a managing director, will start at Lazard’s New York offices after the summer, the sources said on Thursday. He was most recently the deputy chairman of global investment at Rothschild, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Lawrence’s hiring by Lazard could be announced as soon as Thursday, the sources added, asking not to be identified ahead of any announcement.

Rothschild did not respond to a request for comment. Lazard declined to comment.

At Rothschild, Lawrence oversaw some of its biggest clients, including Intel Corp., one of the world’s largest chipmakers. He advised on Intel’s $16.7 billion deal to buy programmable chipmaker Altera in 2015 and its $15.3 billion takeover of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye last year.

He also advised AMR Corporation, the parent company of American Airlines, on its restructuring in 2011 and subsequent merger with US Airways Group.

Lawrence joined the firm in 2005 and previously had worked at Credit Suisse Group AG.

For the first half of the year, Lazard was ranked seventh in the worldwide M&A financial advisory league tables, with $276.1 billion in transactions, according to Thomson Reuters data. Rothschild was No. 12 with $130.2 billion in deals. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)