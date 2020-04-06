Former Bravo 'Matchmaker' contestant sues over competing 'Out In the Wild' podcast

A podcaster who was once a contestant on Bravo TV’s “Millionaire Matchmaker” has sued his former podcasting co-host, saying she is still using content they created even after their partnership ended.

David Yontef accused Jessica Rothschild of trademark infringement and breach of contract for having “hijacked” audio content and episodes from their “Out In The Wild with David Yontef & Jess Rothschild,” using the material in her new podcast “Out In The Wild” and collecting related advertising revenue.

