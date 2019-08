Aug 6 (Reuters) - British industrial group Rotork on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2019 sales growth, after reporting a 4.3% fall in first-half revenue on lower orders.

The company, which makes valve-automation equipment used in the oil and gas, power and nuclear industries, said in April it was continuing to expect modest annual sales growth on an organic constant currency basis. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)