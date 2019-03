March 19 (Reuters) - Finnish game company Rovio released an augmented reality game called Angry Birds Isle of Pigs, developed together with Swedish game studio Resolution Games for Apple’s mobile devices, the Finnish games developer said on Tuesday.

The release announced at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco came in addition to the two games the company had promised to release this year, with one of them already out. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Edmund Blair)