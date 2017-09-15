FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angry Birds maker Rovio sets price range for $1 bln IPO
September 15, 2017 / 6:55 AM / a month ago

Angry Birds maker Rovio sets price range for $1 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment Ltd on Friday set the initial price range for its planned IPO which would value the company at around 1 billion dollars.

The preliminary price range of 10.25-11.50 euros per share would give Rovio a market value of between 802 million euros and 896 million euros ($955.34 million - $1.07 billion).

Rovio’s main owner, Trema International, which is owned by Kaj Hed, the uncle of company co-founder Niklas Hed, is expected to keep a 36.6 percent stake after the listing.

Trema currently owns 69 percent of Rovio’s shares.

Rovio said it expects to start trading on Helsinki bourse’s pre-list on September 29 and on the main list on October 3.

$1 = 0.8395 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
