Angry Birds maker Rovio Q1 sales rise thanks to new game

HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s Rovio Entertainment , the maker of the “Angry Birds” mobile game series, reported on Thursday falling quarterly profits but growing sales, citing a strong start for its new game, Angry Birds Dream Blast.

The company, which listed its shares in 2017, reported first-quarter adjusted operating profit of 7.5 million euros ($8.4 million), down 19 percent from 9.2 million euros a year ago.

Rovio’s sales grew 7.8 percent, to 70.9 million euros.

Rovio said it expects 2019 sales between 300 and 330 million euros, with its full-year core operating profit margin seen at 9-11 percent. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)