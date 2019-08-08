Software
Angry Birds maker Rovio's Q2 profit falls on Hatch expansion costs

HELSINKI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the 10-year-old “Angry Birds” mobile game series, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday due to expansion costs related to its 5G gaming platform Hatch.

The Finnish company, which listed its shares last year, said its second-quarter operating profit fell 11.3% to 5.3 million euros ($5.94 million) year-on-year, while sales remained flat at 71.8 million euros.

This week Rovio is launching a sequel to its successful venture into the film industry, “The Angry Birds Movie” released in 2016, and is hoping to cash in on it later this year.

$1 = 0.8922 euros Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

