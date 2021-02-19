Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Earnings

Angry Birds creator Rovio swings to fourth-quarter profit, raises dividend

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the “Angry Birds” games franchise, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss and said on Friday it would raise its full-year dividend by a third to 0.12 euros per share.

The Finnish company’s operating profit stood at 2.9 million euros ($3.5 million) for the October-December quarter, up from a loss of 0.1 million euros in the same period last year but down from a 12.8 million euro profit in the third quarter.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik

