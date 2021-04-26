Canada's Fortuna Silver to buy Roxgold in $884 million deal

(Reuters) -Canada’s Fortuna Silver Mines Inc said on Monday it would buy Roxgold Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about C$1 billion ($884.32 million).

Fortuna, which has operations in Peru, Mexico, and Argentina, said it expects annual gold equivalent combined production of about 450,000 ounces following the deal.

Roxgold shareholders will receive 0.283 common shares of Fortuna and C$0.001 for each Roxgold common share held.

The exchange ratio implies a consideration of about C$2.73 per Roxgold share, a 42.1% premium to its last closing price.

After the merger, existing Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders will own about 64.3% and 35.7%, respectively, of the combined company.

($1 = 1.2439 Canadian dollars)